Lyca Productions accuses Rekhs of demanding an exorbitant fee for 2.0

Lyca Productions on Wednesday finally responded to Chennai-based subtitlist Rekhs allegations of unpaid dues. The production house released a statement solely blaming Rekhs for the current impasse.

“Lyca Productions allots a budget of Rs 50,000 for subtitling of all the films we produce, irrespective of the scale and budget. This is because, we have in-house facilities to complete the technical process to delivery. Ms Rekhs demanded 2 lakhs for subtitling the film 2.0, which was not agreeable to us. Out of her own free will, she completed the work and said we could discuss the compensation later. She had reached out subsequently, but the rate she expected was not acceptable by us,” read the statement.

Lyca’s response comes a day after indianexpress.com reached out to the production house for a comment on the same matter. However, the studio did not respond immediately.

The studio has also accused Rekhs of making false allegations in public even after she was offered a “fair” deal. “Sometime back she reached out to the media to falsely accuse us. We reached out To Rekhs around 10 days back and offered to pay her an amount of Rs 1 Lakh which was not the agreed budget by us. However, we felt since there has been a time-lapse and out of goodwill this was fair. She was not ready to settle to this and demanded 2 lakhs, which is definitely not the market rate,” it added.

Lyca Productions said that it was ready to settle with Rekhs at the price that the company has decided. “We as a production house, produce various films of varying genres and budgets engage many vendors. We do not default on payments, we only negotiate as per normal trade practice. This outburst to the media, has been with the sole intention to defame us. Since this has been made public, we would like to state on record that we are ready to settle the amount of Rs 1 lakh.”

A few days ago, Rekhs took to Twitter accusing Lyca Productions of not clearing her dues and she claimed that she made repeated attempts to settle the matter.

“Producers invest in any film their sweat, hardwork and finances overcoming many hurdles. It is very easy to defame someone by a simple tweet / post. We value each and every vendor who contributes to the process of a film completion and are certainly not going to undermine their contribution by not settling them what they deserve,” the statement added.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was bankrolled by Lyca Productions at the budget of over Rs 500 crore. The film released last year and became a hit at the box office.