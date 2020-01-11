Lyca Productions to remove alleged reference to Sasikala in Rajinikanth’s Darbar

Darbar released on January 9. Darbar released on January 9.

Darbar seems to have ruffled feathers in political circles. On Friday, Lyca Productions issued a statement announcing its decision to remove a dialogue which detractors said was a veiled reference to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.

“In our “Darbar” film, particular words and dialogues having references to prisoners or inmates going out of jail or prison during their imprisonment term. It was only included with the intention of providing entertainment to the audience and is not intended to refer to any specific individual or to offend anyone. However, since some of those particular words seemed to have hurt some people, we have hereby decided to remove the same from the film,” Lyca Productions said in the statement posted on its Twitter page.

The retreat of the production house comes a day after supporters of Sasikala took offence to the dialogue in question. For the uninitiated, a high-ranking government official in Darbar talks about irregularities in a prison and a prisoner in south India who was allowed to go out of the prison illegally.

It is worth noting that Sasikala had been accused of going out of the Bengaluru central jail in civilian clothes and returning allegedly after a shopping spree.

It is not the first time that AR Murugadoss has irked the leaders of AIADMK. The director’s previous film Sarkar came under fire for its commentary on freebies issued by the government.

Darbar is the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss. The film came out on Thursday and is keeping the cash registers ringing across the country.

