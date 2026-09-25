Love trailer: Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi are caught between compatibility and chemistry

The trailer of the Tamil web series #Love, starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was unveiled by Netflix on Friday.

In the show, Tara, essayed by Aishwarya, and Matthew, played by Arjun, are single, rival dating-app founders. While they run successful businesses helping others find love, their own romantic lives are a total mess. Tara’s app, FOUND, focusses on matching people through personality compatibility, while Matthew’s app, Find My Bae, relies on raw chemistry.

Things get a little personal when Tara challenges Matthew to a bet he is unable to turn down. As they both take a chance on the challenge, they end up falling for the one thing their algorithms couldn’t predict, each other. Overall, #Love trailer offers a fresh, fun look at modern dating, friendship, family, and ambition.