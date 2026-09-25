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#Love trailer: Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi are caught between compatibility and chemistry
The Tamil web series #Love, starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is set to stream on Netflix from October 2.
The trailer of the Tamil web series #Love, starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was unveiled by Netflix on Friday.
In the show, Tara, essayed by Aishwarya, and Matthew, played by Arjun, are single, rival dating-app founders. While they run successful businesses helping others find love, their own romantic lives are a total mess. Tara’s app, FOUND, focusses on matching people through personality compatibility, while Matthew’s app, Find My Bae, relies on raw chemistry.
Things get a little personal when Tara challenges Matthew to a bet he is unable to turn down. As they both take a chance on the challenge, they end up falling for the one thing their algorithms couldn’t predict, each other. Overall, #Love trailer offers a fresh, fun look at modern dating, friendship, family, and ambition.
Watch the trailer here:
Talking about #Love, Aishwarya Lekshmi said in a statement, “Tara felt closest to the women I know and admire in real life. Playing her was such a joy — she is emotionally layered, ambitious and hardworking; she struggles, she falls, and yet she keeps building, all while trying to make sense of her own love life. She has built her entire career on the belief that love can be figured out — and then life throws her the one variable she simply cannot control. That hit a little too close to home. Working beside Arjun came so easily, and the chemistry flowed naturally between us from day one. And getting to do all this under Balaji’s direction, with Soundarya’s vision guiding it, made the whole experience feel like it was in the safest hands possible. I’m so excited for audiences worldwide to see this story — it’s yours, it’s mine, it’s today’s #Love story.”
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Expressing his excitement about the series, Arjun Das added, “What drew me to Matthew was how stubborn he is about chemistry. He’s a hopeless romantic hiding behind a chill guy exterior, and he’s convinced compatibility is just a fancy word people use when they’re scared to take a real chance. It was such a fun character to sink into, especially opposite Aishwarya, who brought so much wit and warmth to Tara. Working with her made a strong case for compatibility, too! This story is unlike anything I’ve done before, and having Balaji’s instincts as a director alongside Soundarya’s vision for the show, and Netflix backing it, really shaped that. They knew exactly when to let a scene breathe and when to bring in the lighter moments.”
Produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth and directed by Balaji Mohan, #Love is written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty as co-writers. The series starts streaming on October 2 on Netflix.
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