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Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer earns over Rs 22.38 crore globally
Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 2: With Saturday’s earnings, the Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer’s total India gross stands at Rs 17.08 crore, while its India net collections have reached Rs 14.75 crore.
Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 2: After a decent opening at the box office, collecting Rs 7.05 crore on Day 1 (Friday) across 3,202 shows with an occupancy of 32.9%, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) witnessed a noticeable jump on Day 2 (Saturday).
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on April 11, LIK earned Rs 7.70 crore from 3,316 shows, with occupancy improving to 35.4%, indicating growing audience traction over the weekend.
With Saturday’s earnings, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 17.08 crore, while its India net collections have reached Rs 14.75 crore.
Overseas, the film added Rs 3 crore on its second day, taking the total to Rs 5.30 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 22.38 crore.
The overall occupancy of Love Insurance Kompany on Saturday stood at 36.05%, with a slow start in the morning at 21.23%. The film picked up significantly in the afternoon with 40.23%, followed by a slight dip in the evening at 31.69%, before witnessing a strong surge in night shows, which recorded the highest occupancy of the day at 48.46%.
On Day 2, Love Insurance Kompany saw its strongest performance in Tamil, which contributed Rs 6.20 crore with a solid 40.0% occupancy across 2,226 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 1.50 crore with a comparatively lower occupancy of 26.0% from 1,090 shows, indicating that the film’s primary traction remains in the Tamil market.
Love Insurance Kompany is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The film features Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty in lead roles, with Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and Sunil Reddy in supporting roles.