Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer earns over Rs 22.38 crore globally

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer is picking up pace at the box office.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 2: After a decent opening at the box office, collecting Rs 7.05 crore on Day 1 (Friday) across 3,202 shows with an occupancy of 32.9%, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) witnessed a noticeable jump on Day 2 (Saturday).

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on April 11, LIK earned Rs 7.70 crore from 3,316 shows, with occupancy improving to 35.4%, indicating growing audience traction over the weekend.

With Saturday’s earnings, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 17.08 crore, while its India net collections have reached Rs 14.75 crore.

Overseas, the film added Rs 3 crore on its second day, taking the total to Rs 5.30 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 22.38 crore.