Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s film can’t match Dude’s opening day, earns Rs 9.93 cr

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Pradeep Ranganathan’s new film LIK: Love Insurance Kompany has had a decent start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the sci-fi love story has minted Rs 6.85 crore on Friday in India. The film also grossed Rs 2 crore overseas, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 9.93 crore.

The film released in Tamil and Telugu and saw 32.9% occupancy across 3,202 shows in the country. It had a strong start in the Tamil market, earning Rs 5.45 crore from the Tamil version, where it had around 2,117 shows with an occupancy of 37%. From the Telugu version, it minted Rs 1.40 crore across 1,085 shows, with an occupancy of 25%.