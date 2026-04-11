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Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s film can’t match Dude’s opening day, earns Rs 9.93 cr
Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s film minted Rs 6.85 crore on Friday. The film also grossed Rs 2 crore overseas, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 9.93 crore.
Despite receiving mixed reviews, Pradeep Ranganathan’s new film LIK: Love Insurance Kompany has had a decent start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the sci-fi love story has minted Rs 6.85 crore on Friday in India. The film also grossed Rs 2 crore overseas, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 9.93 crore.
The film released in Tamil and Telugu and saw 32.9% occupancy across 3,202 shows in the country. It had a strong start in the Tamil market, earning Rs 5.45 crore from the Tamil version, where it had around 2,117 shows with an occupancy of 37%. From the Telugu version, it minted Rs 1.40 crore across 1,085 shows, with an occupancy of 25%.
Overall, the film recorded maximum occupancy during night shows at 49.54%. This was followed by afternoon occupancy of 33%, evening occupancy of 28.15%, and morning occupancy of 23%. The film saw the maximum number of shows in Chennai (448), where it recorded 53.8% occupancy. In Bengaluru, it saw 23% occupancy, while in Coimbatore, it recorded 43% occupancy.
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When compared to Pradeep Ranganathan’s last release Dude, Love Insurance Kompany has not been able to achieve the same numbers. Dude earned Rs 9.75 cr in India, and made Rs 19.28 cr worldwide on opening day. The film made Rs 114.3 cr worldwide through its run. His film Dragon, which released earlier last year, earned Rs 6.5 cr in India, and Rs 12.23 cr worldwide on opening day. The film collected Rs 151 cr worldwide through its run.
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It stars Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and Sunil Reddy play supporting roles in the film.
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany is set in 2040, where people in love insure their relationships through a dating app named LIK. However, a man who believes in organic love falls for a woman who embraces tech-driven romance. In doing so, he seeks to challenge the very idea of LIK.