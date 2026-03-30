Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara’s sons Uyir and Ulag make surprise cameo in LIK song ‘Adaavadi’: Why that ‘faah’ meme intro is already viral

The makers of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) released the film’s third single, “Adaavadi,” on Monday, keeping the musical momentum alive as the Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy edges closer to its theatrical release on April 10.

The song opens with a nod to a widely popular internet meme, the ‘faah’ sound, a detail that has already caught fans’ attention online and sets the tone for a playful, energetic track. It is the kind of opener that feels very much in keeping with the film’s quirky, youth-driven sensibility.

“Adaavadi” also features cameo apperances by Pradeep Ranganathan, Anirudh Ravichander, Vignesh Shivan and his sons Uyir and Ulag.