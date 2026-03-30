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Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara’s sons Uyir and Ulag make surprise cameo in LIK song ‘Adaavadi’: Why that ‘faah’ meme intro is already viral
The makers of Love Insurance Kompany dropped their third single 'Adaavadi' on Monday, with the song opening on a popular internet meme reference that has already caught fans' attention online.
The makers of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) released the film’s third single, “Adaavadi,” on Monday, keeping the musical momentum alive as the Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy edges closer to its theatrical release on April 10.
The song opens with a nod to a widely popular internet meme, the ‘faah’ sound, a detail that has already caught fans’ attention online and sets the tone for a playful, energetic track. It is the kind of opener that feels very much in keeping with the film’s quirky, youth-driven sensibility.
“Adaavadi” also features cameo apperances by Pradeep Ranganathan, Anirudh Ravichander, Vignesh Shivan and his sons Uyir and Ulag.
“Adaavadi” is part of the Love Insurance Kompany album composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who reunites with director Vignesh Shivan for the fourth time after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.
“Adaavadi” follows two well-received singles, “Dheema,” which dropped in October 2024, and “Pattuma,” released in November 2025. The album also features “Enakena Yaarum Illaye,” a track originally composed by Anirudh in 2015 for the shelved film Aakko, which was re-released with a music video on Valentine’s Day 2026 after being included in Love Insurance Kompany’s soundtrack. The re-release was widely appreciated, particularly by fans who had been waiting nearly a decade for the song to finally find its way onto the big screen.
Love Insurance Kompany is directed by Vignesh Shivan and stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, with S.J. Suryah playing a pivotal role. The film is jointly produced by Vignesh and Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Set in a futuristic version of Chennai in the year 2040, the story follows a young man who still believes in the idea of pure, unconventional love in a world where romance has been commercialised and algorithmically managed by a corporation run by S.J. Suryah’s character.
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The film has had a prolonged journey to release, having been postponed multiple times since its originally planned September 2025 debut. After further delays around the February and April windows, the makers confirmed April 10 as the final release date through a promo on March 28.
Despite the delays, audience interest has remained steady, driven by the chemistry between Pradeep and Krithi, Anirudh’s music and Vignesh Shivan’s return to direction after Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022. With “Adaavadi” now out and the release just days away, the promotional campaign is heading into its final stretch.
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