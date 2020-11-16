Losliya’s father S Mariyanesan passes away

Losliya with her father S Mariyanesan during an episode of Bigg Boss Tamil. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

Actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Losliya’s father S Mariyanesan passed away in Canada on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.

Fans of Bigg Boss Tamil took to Twitter to condole the demise of Mariyanesan.

Mariyanesan became popular among the Tamil-speaking audience after he appeared on the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. In an episode, he along with his wife and daughters paid a surprise visit to Losliya inside the house. And that encounter led to high-drama after he confronted Losliya about her relationship with co-contestant Kavin.

Losliya was a news presenter in Sri Lanka before she arrived in Chennai to take part in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Her romantic interest in Kavin set tongues wagging that season. While Kavin was voted out weeks before the final episode, Losliya ended up as the second runner-up.

Losliya is set to make her acting debut with Tamil movie Friendship. The John Paul Raj and Sham Surya directorial also stars Arjun Sarja and cricketer Harbhajan Singh in the lead roles.

