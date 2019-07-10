Losliya is the new Oviya: Fathima Babu

Fathima Babu, the first eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, is “happy and relieved.” The senior news anchor-actor says she didn’t go in expecting to win the game. “The love, respect and support of my fans is overwhelming. The destination never matters; it is all about the journey. I have never seen this kind of response for someone who got evicted first. I got more than what I looked for,” she smiles.

Excerpts from a conversation:

What made you sign up for Bigg Boss?

I thought it was a great platform to showcase the real me. I have been a news reader-actor all these years doing films and stage plays, but nothing fetched me a great recognition like Bigg Boss. Now, I have become a household name. In fact, I used to feel bored giving interviews as questions from journalists would be repetitive. Everything pretty much has been written about. But post-Bigg Boss stint, it is different. Also, I took it as an opportunity to remind the audience I am relevant.

They say you played it safe.

I am a no-drama person, and whoever knows me can vouch for this. Even in real life, I am peace loving. I can’t stand people fighting, but I observe. I provide suggestions only when I am asked for it. Otherwise, I mind my business.

But it looked as if you were detached from other contestants.

First, I couldn’t connect with them. Second, I can’t see myself arguing with others. Third, most of them were in groups. I am not blaming them. It is their age. I neither did groupism nor indulged in small talk. Those things don’t interest me. For example, Vanitha tried to gossip about Meera Mithun a couple of times in her absence and I stayed away. I am too mature for this. Kamal sir himself had nice things to say about me on the Sunday episode. What more do I need? I think I won.

Do you think Vanitha will be evicted next?

Not at all. Though she is loud, she delivers what the audience wants. She entertains thousands of people. Without Vanitha, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will be a tad boring. (Smiles)

What was your mindset during the last week? Did you expect you would get evicted first?

To be honest, I saw it coming. I am glad they chose someone mature like me, who handled it well. In the first week, I was given a laughter therapy task. Then, the news-reading task followed eventually. I guess they made maximum use of my talent while I was there. I was more like a counsellor on the show, trying to dissipate the tension in a calm way, without taking sides. I wasn’t contributing much to the television ratings.

I wish you stayed longer.

That’s all right. Whatever happens, is for good. It is a game, after all, and someone has to be eliminated first. I took it in the right spirit. Before entering the show, I did keep 105 saris ready with matching blouse and accessories. But I couldn’t wear them all. That’s the only regret. (Laughs)

I am sure. But what do you miss about the show?

I was this motherly-figure who cooked for everyone. I think they would miss my cooking. I made sumptuous chappatis with palak paneer and venn pongal-chutney, to name a few.

Who did you consider yourself closest to in the house?

Tharshan and I share a special bond. He calls me ‘mum’. I always wish the best for him. I also share a good rapport with Losliya.

Who did you not mingle much with?

I would say Saravanan. I tried to initiate conversations with him a couple of times, but they went in vain. We weren’t like-minded and it’s not my job to convince others to like me. I am what I am and I will be unapologetic about it.

Now that you are back home, are you following Bigg Boss Tamil 3?

With Bigg Boss, it has always been ‘expect the unexpected’. Of course, I am watching it with the same excitement. I did binge-watch a few episodes involving my participation. Hopefully, I will catch the rest in the upcoming weeks.

Who do you think will win this season?

Personally, I want Tharshan to win, but Losliya and Sandy are equally strong contenders. Losliya is the new Oviya and Sandy has an amazing sense of humour.