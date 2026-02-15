Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC teaser reimagines a classic romance with a brutal twist, watch video
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran's DC, also featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamurthy.
Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is stepping in front of the camera for the first time with DC, a romantic action-drama helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film’s team unveiled a striking teaser on Saturday, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.
Set for a summer theatrical release, the dialogue-free glimpse hints at a contemporary reimagining of the classic Devdas narrative, infused with brutal violence and gritty action sequences. The video showcases an unexpected side of Lokesh as Devadas, a fierce, rage-filled protagonist, a dramatic departure from his behind-the-camera persona. Sanjana Krishnamurthy appears as Parvathi, a traditional saree-wearing singer with dramatic kohl-lined eyes. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra who actively participates in the mayhem surrounding the Devadas character, handling explosives and firearms. The preview ends with visceral, blood-soaked visuals that justify its “bloody valentine” theme.
Writer-director Arun Matheswaran, known for his previous works Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller, brings his signature intense storytelling style to DC. Adding another layer of excellence is composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose evocative background score amplifies the teaser’s emotional intensity and atmospheric tension.
The technical crew assembled for DC features industry veterans across departments. Mukesh G serves as director of photography, capturing the film’s raw visual aesthetic. GK Prasanna handles editing duties, while S Kannan brings his expertise as art director. The action sequences are choreographed by PC Stunts.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the release date of DC has yet to be announced.
