Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC teaser reimagines a classic romance with a brutal twist, watch video

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is stepping in front of the camera for the first time with DC, a romantic action-drama helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film’s team unveiled a striking teaser on Saturday, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Set for a summer theatrical release, the dialogue-free glimpse hints at a contemporary reimagining of the classic Devdas narrative, infused with brutal violence and gritty action sequences. The video showcases an unexpected side of Lokesh as Devadas, a fierce, rage-filled protagonist, a dramatic departure from his behind-the-camera persona. Sanjana Krishnamurthy appears as Parvathi, a traditional saree-wearing singer with dramatic kohl-lined eyes. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra who actively participates in the mayhem surrounding the Devadas character, handling explosives and firearms. The preview ends with visceral, blood-soaked visuals that justify its “bloody valentine” theme.