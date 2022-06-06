Lokesh Kanagaraj says he is unsure how he will pay back audiences’ love for Vikram, Kamal Haasan says ‘never become complacent’

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the writer and director of Vikram, on Sunday said that he has never been as emotional as he is these days after the “acceptance” fans have shown to the Kamal Haasan-starrer. Lokesh also said he has no idea how he will repay the love of the audience.

His tweet read, “I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Kamal Haasan quote-tweeted Lokesh Kanagaraj’s tweet and said the only way he can repay the audiences’ love is to never become complacent, be honest and hard-working as viewers love and respect that.

“The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back-breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you as we did this time. Rock on,” Haasan’s tweet read.

The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love.All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on. https://t.co/C01Ek31QyG — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 5, 2022

Vikram, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is an action-thriller. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose essay pivotal roles.

The film has proven to be a huge hit, not just in India but also in many overseas markets. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in three days.