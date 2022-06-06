scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Lokesh Kanagaraj says he is unsure how he will pay back audiences’ love for Vikram, Kamal Haasan says ‘never become complacent’

Lokesh Kanagaraj';s Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, has proven to be a huge hit, not just in India but also in many overseas markets. The director expressed gratitude for the love of audiences.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 9:22:39 am
Kamal Haasan, Lokesh KanagarajKamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj on the set of Vikram. (Photo: ikamalhaasan/Twitter)

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the writer and director of Vikram, on Sunday said that he has never been as emotional as he is these days after the “acceptance” fans have shown to the Kamal Haasan-starrer. Lokesh also said he has no idea how he will repay the love of the audience.

His tweet read, “I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Kamal Haasan quote-tweeted Lokesh Kanagaraj’s tweet and said the only way he can repay the audiences’ love is to never become complacent, be honest and hard-working as viewers love and respect that.

Also Read | Vikram vs Major box office collection Day 2: Here is how Kamal Haasan and Adivi Sesh’s films are faring

“The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back-breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you as we did this time. Rock on,” Haasan’s tweet read.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
More Premium Stories >>

Vikram, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is an action-thriller. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose essay pivotal roles.

The film has proven to be a huge hit, not just in India but also in many overseas markets. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in three days.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement