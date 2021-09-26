Lokesh Kanagaraj shares BTS of Vikram featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Absolute bliss’

Lokesh Kanagaraj treated fans to a picture from the sets of his next titled Vikram. The filmmaker is shooting for the second schedule of the film, which has already become the most awaited film because of its star cast. Vikram will see Kamal Haasan share the screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

The first look of the three, which had released earlier this year, had created a whole lot of buzz on the internet. Lokesh, on Saturday evening, shared a behind-the-scene still from the sets of Vikram.

The photo featured Lokesh with Fahadh and Vijay. In the picture, the three seemed to be watching their shot from the film. Sharing the photo, Lokesh wrote, “Absolute Bliss.” The picture went viral on social media platforms and received immense love from Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil fans.

Earlier this year, the team of Vikram celebrated 62 years of Kamal Haasan. Sharing a poster which featured Kamal Haasan facing his back to the camera, makers wrote, “VENI-VIDI -VICI: 61:231:66; A big salute to a remarkable career @ikamalhaasan Sir for engaging with our consciousness for 61 years and counting, wishing you a happy work anniversary and many more to come…” The poster also read, “Once a lion, always a lion” and featured a hashtag that read #62YearsofKamalism.

Kamal Haasan also has Indian 2 in his kitty. The film will see Kamal sharing screen space with Kajal Aggarwal. “I’m really thrilled to be part of the project. I’m quite excited about my role and the skills I will get to learn on the job. I see signing Indian 2 as a step up in my career,” Kajal had said in a statement.