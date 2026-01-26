Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals why he dropped Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film after 1.5 months of scripting; explains real reason for Kaithi 2, LCU delay

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj himself has now stepped forward to dismiss all speculations and reveal the truth behind his exit from the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan project.

google-preferred-btn
Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj himself has now stepped forward to dismiss all unsound speculations and reveal the truth behind his exit from the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan project.Director Lokesh Kanagaraj was supposed to do a film with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. (Credit: Instagram/@lokeshkanagaraj.rasigan, Facebook/@RKFIOffl)

Although Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of the year, reportedly collecting Rs 518 crore worldwide, it opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Despite featuring stars like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in key roles, along with a special cameo by Aamir Khan, the Rajinikanth-starrer turned out to be an average performer, particularly given its massive Rs 350 crore budget, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ever since Coolie’s underperformance, there has been a significant online attack against Lokesh Kanagaraj, with many speculative reports claiming that even the fate of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) remains uncertain now. Meanwhile, other reports argue that, although he was a frontrunner to helm the highly anticipated Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan project, Lokesh was shown the door following the Coolie fiasco. The rumours gained momentum when director Sundar C initially took over the movie, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. Sundar was later replaced by Cibi Chakaravarthi. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

Must Read | Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget

Lokesh Kanagaraj on Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan films

Now, Lokesh Kanagaraj himself has stepped forward to dismiss all speculations and reveal the truth behind his exit from the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan project. “I was in talks to do the film with Rajinikanth sir and Kamal Haasan sir. They both were quite eager to do a film together, and that was a very big opportunity to me, because that’d mean that they’re acting together after 46 years,” The Hindu quoted the director as saying.

Mentioning that he worked on a script for the movie for one and a half months, Lokesh added, “I wrote sincerely and gave my best to make a film starring both the legends. I narrated an action script, which they both were quite excited about. But then, both of them had been doing a lot of action films of late, and so, they wanted a light-hearted film. I cannot write that kind of film, and that’s why I backed out of that project.”

ICYMI | Malayalam cinema’s most iconic father-son tale redefined on-screen masculinity, minted Rs 12.85 cr against Rs 75 lakh budget, won Mohanlal Best Actor award

Lokesh Kanagaraj to start Kaithi 2 after Allu Arjun project

Refuting allegations that the curtain has fallen on the LCU as well after he allegedly demanded a salary hike for the next instalment in the franchise, Lokesh maintained that he will begin work on Kaithi 2 once he wraps up his Allu Arjun project. “Because of the film with Rajini sir and Kamal sir, I had asked the production banner for some time. Later, when I exited that project, Karthi sir (Kaithi’s protagonist) had signed another director for his next film. So, I now had some time before Kaithi 2. Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers had given me an advance a few years ago, and I have always wanted to work with Allu Arjun sir. So that’s how AA23 started. But I can confidently say that my film after this will be Kaithi 2.”

Story continues below this ad

He added, “LCU isn’t GSquad (his production banner) for me to close. In fact, the very name LCU is something the fans gave. So I can’t decide to shut it down. Be it Kaithi 2, Vikram 2 or Rolex, these are all my commitments, and I can’t shy away from them. LCU will be reopened immediately after the Allu Arjun sir film. Meanwhile, we have an LCU film, Benz, in production, which will come out soon.” Commenting on the Aamir Khan project, which has also been in discussion for quite some time now, Lokesh said that they have not reached a final decision yet due to other commitments.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Rs 20 cr Delhi mansion, with room for World Cup medals
Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi home
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump modi, republic day
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
sulaiman khan
10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
digestion
Surgeon says 'more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery': 'Doctor, bas gas hai...kuch strong de do'
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Must Read
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Surgeon says 'more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery': 'Doctor, bas gas hai...kuch strong de do'
digestion
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement