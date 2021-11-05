Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals new look of Kamal Haasan from Vikram

Just two days before Kamal Haasan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming action thriller Vikram have released a poster of the film, which has piqued the interest of the actor’s fans. Kamal will be celebrating his 67th birthday on November 7.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a new poster of Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan in an intense look. It has the Tamil superstar holding a machine gun with a massive fire in the background. It also has the words “Happy Birthday Ulaga Nayagan” written on it. The filmmaker revealed that the makers will be sharing “The First Glance into the world of VIKRAM” on Saturday at 6 pm.

Advance Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir🙂

The First Glance into the world of VIKRAM awaits you all tomorrow at 6pm🔥#HBDUlaganayagan#Vikram_April2022 pic.twitter.com/jKSsjKaH0o — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 5, 2021

Kanagaraj has taken the title from Kamal Haasan’s 1986 actioner of the same name. Perhaps, this movie is a spin-off featuring the RAW agent, who stopped a missile attack over 25 years ago. The film also stars two powerhouses of south Indian cinema, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal’s production company Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling Vikram.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan also has Indian 2 in the pipeline.