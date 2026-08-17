‘My mother sends me screenshots of trolling’: Lokesh Kanagaraj on backlash over Leo, Coolie

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has broken his silence on the sustained online trolling campaign he has faced over the past year, admitting that his previous two directorial outings Leo and Coolie fell short while expressing confidence that his next film with Allu Arjun will change the conversation.

When a DC co-star asked him how he handles the trolls during a promotional interaction for the film, Lokesh did not get defensive. He laughed and said, “Even my mother sends me screenshots of the trolling. What’s there to get tensed about?”

The filmmaker then addressed the root cause directly. “If our work is good, they’ll celebrate us. But if there’s a mistake, we’ll become target of trolls. My previous two films, Leo and Coolie, had some mistakes, and that’s how things turned out. So, they’re trolling me now,” he said.