Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Lokesh Kanagaraj pens gratitude note to Mysskin for his work in Leo: ‘We had an absolute blast’

Mysskin has acted in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil film Leo, headlined by Vijay.

Lokesh KanagarajMysskin plays a pivotal role in Leo. (Photo: Twitter/@Dir_Lokesh)
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself with actor-filmmaker Mysskin, who plays a pivotal role in his upcoming film Leo, starring Vijay in the lead role. Along with the picture, Lokesh expressed that he had a lot of gratitude towards Mysskin.

Lokesh wrote in the caption of the photo, “My Dear @DirectorMysskin sir, A million thanks won’t suffice to express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to work with you in such close capacity. We had an absolute blast having you on sets Sir. I can never thank you enough but a million thanks! #Leo.”

Also Read |Vijay enjoys bonfire in Kashmir as he shoots for Leo, see picture

Mysskin, who recently finished shooting for his part in Leo, had penned a long note of gratitude towards Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay and the rest of the team. The director wrote in Tamil which translated to, “I am returning to Chennai from Kashmir today. A 500 member ‘Leo’ team worked in -12 degree Celsius to wrap up my portions. Stunt master Anbariv brilliantly choreographed an action sequence. I was surprised by seeing the hard work and the love showered upon me by the assistant directors. Even in that cold weather, producer Lalit worked as a fellow worker.”

The note further read, “Like a seasoned filmmaker, Lokesh Kanagaraj was working on the field like a warrior with a single thought, kindly and strictly. After my last scene, he hugged me, and I kissed him on his forehead.”

“I am happy to have worked as an actor with my beloved brother Vijay. I will never forget his humbleness and his love towards me. The film ‘Leo’ will definitely emerge a winner,” he concluded.

Vijay, the cast and crew have been shooting a major portion of Leo in Kashmir. The Varisu actor is currently in Chennai on a break from the shoot.

Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy Master, Mathew Thomas and Manobala.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 20:51 IST
