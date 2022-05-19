Lokesh Kanagaraj makes it official, Suriya is a part of Vikram

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj had done a solid job of keeping Suriya’s role in his upcoming film Vikram under wraps. Until Sunday, no one had a clue that Suriya was also part of the movie starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The first murmur about the star’s presence began when the trailer showed a very aggressive character but didn’t reveal the identity of the actor playing it.

The eagle-eyed fans managed to spot that it was Suriya within hours of the release of the trailer. The filmmakers confirmed the murmurs during the film’s music launch, sending excitement around the movie through the roof.

Lokesh seems to have pulled a casting coup. A director who has made only three films till now has managed to bring together the cream of the South Indian actors. “More than Happy to welcome @Suriya_offl Sir Into the World of #Vikram,” Lokesh tweeted, along with a picture from his meeting with Suriya.

During the Sunday’s event, Kamal Haasan, who is also bankrolling the movie besides playing the lead role, thanked Suriya for lending a helping hand at the last minute.

The trailer of Vikram promised the audience a non-stop action extravaganza fought amongst the men, who are not bound by the rules and regulations of the society. They talk about running a parallel government, while fearlessly brandishing lethal weapons, mercilessly murdering in cold blood, lying, deceiving and always ready for war.

Kamal’s Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi.