Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s DC reimagines Devdas as a blood-soaked nightmare, watch trailer

Earlier this year, the teaser of the upcoming Tamil romantic action thriller DC, which marks acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut, was unveiled to a positive response. Now, the makers have released a full-length trailer, over three minutes long, which amplifies the gore, action, and stylistic flair showcased in the teaser.

The trailer of the Arun Matheswaran directorial opens with an extreme wide black-and-white shot of a car. The scene is accompanied by screams and chaos, suggesting violence, before gunshots erupt. The screen then flashes the text: “Evil is good, Good is evil.” This sets the tone for Lokesh as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra, hinting at a dark, twisted reinterpretation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s infamous novel Devdas.