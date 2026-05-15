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Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s DC reimagines Devdas as a blood-soaked nightmare, watch trailer
DC trailer: From the trailer, the film appears to be a dark, twisted reinterpretation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel Devdas, with Lokesh Kanagaraj portraying Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra.
Earlier this year, the teaser of the upcoming Tamil romantic action thriller DC, which marks acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut, was unveiled to a positive response. Now, the makers have released a full-length trailer, over three minutes long, which amplifies the gore, action, and stylistic flair showcased in the teaser.
The trailer of the Arun Matheswaran directorial opens with an extreme wide black-and-white shot of a car. The scene is accompanied by screams and chaos, suggesting violence, before gunshots erupt. The screen then flashes the text: “Evil is good, Good is evil.” This sets the tone for Lokesh as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra, hinting at a dark, twisted reinterpretation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s infamous novel Devdas.
The trailer shows an intense exchange between Devadas and Chandra. When Devadas asks why she hasn’t returned to Kolkata to see her parents, Chandra reveals she was sold by them. When she asks where he is headed, Devadas admits he doesn’t know either. From this point, the trailer accelerates into gritty, violent sequences, with both characters wielding guns and teaming up against common enemies.
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The final one-and-a-half minutes of the trailer escalate further, showcasing Lokesh in brutal hand-to-hand combat, car chases, and blood-soaked confrontations. The closing frame shows both protagonists standing on a hilltop, their silhouettes against the sun, as Devadas tells Chandra, “I’ll leave you at someplace safe.”
Watch the full trailer of DC here:
What truly elevates the trailer is Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating background score and the striking cinematography by Mukesh G. The film is slated for release soon.
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