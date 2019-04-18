Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith cast their vote

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya and Karthi were among the early voters as voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu began on Thursday. Rajini and Kamal invited a lot of fan frenzy as they arrived at their respective polling booths.
While Ajith and Shalini voted at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, Rajinikanth was clicked at Chennai’s Stella Maris College as he came to cast his vote. The superstar took a break from the shoot of his upcoming film Darbar in Mumbai and flew to Chennai to vote.
Shruti Haasan, who went to cast her vote with father Kamal Haasan, urged people to vote. She tweeted, “Today is the day !! Vote because it matters!”
#Superstar @rajinikanth took a break from #Darbar shooting in #Mumbai and came to #Chennai
Was one of the first voters to cast his vote in #Chennai Stella Maris College this morning.. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/JbBSEfc1Zf
KingMaker entry🔥🔥
தல🙏🙏🙏#TNElection2019 pic.twitter.com/erkwbq4EhY
. @ikamalhaasan sir & @shrutihaasan mam arrived to cast their votes #TNElection2019 pic.twitter.com/nOKIqltGoo
Here is a video of #Thalapathy #Vijay standing in queue to vote.. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jhN8bh1DPs
Actors Suriya and Karthi were also clicked at the polling booth in Chennai.
. @Suriya_offl and his wife #Jyotika , @Karthi_Offl and his wife #Ranjani arrive to vote..#LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/DiQ6ST4xxA
Actors #Suriya, #jyotika, #Karthi & Wife #Ranjani arrive at T.Nagar to cast their #vote 😍🇮🇳👇👌#LokSabhaElections2019 #TNElection2019 #VoteForChange #VoteForIndia 💪🔥@Suriya_offl @Karthi_Offl @johnsoncinepro @rajsekarpandian @SuriyaFansClub @fc_karthi @JyothikaFP pic.twitter.com/2lPK5HKoq2
Music maestro AR Rahman also cast his vote on Thursday morning. He shared a picture of his inked finger on Twitter and wrote, “Done ✅ have you ?” Music composer and singer Anirudha Ravichander posted a photo of his inked finger and wrote, “Done”.
Done ✅ have you ? pic.twitter.com/vnj9UiYu8Y
Done ! pic.twitter.com/REmDj6nWYk
Madhavan urged people of Tamil Nadu to come out in huge numbers to exercise their right to vote. He tweeted, “VOTE FOR THIS NATION … For YOURSELF AND YOUR KIDS.. I PRAY THAT MY TAMIL NADU SETS AN EXAMPLE OF THE HIGHEST TURNOUT. HAIL TAMIL NADU… 🙏🙏🙏🙏”
தமிழ்நாடு வாழ்க. ஒரு நல்ல குடிமகனின் பொறுப்புகள் என்ன என்பதை நாட்டின் ஏனைய பகுதிகளுக்கு நாம் காண்பிப்போம். …🙏🙏 VOTE FOR THIS NATION … For YOURSELF AND YOUR KIDS.. I PRAY THAT MY TAMIL NADU SETS AN EXAMPLE OF THE HIGHEST TURNOUT. HAIL TAMIL NADU… 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/65Y6H0j0r1
Filmmaker and actor M.Sasikumar also voted in Madurai Madurai Pudhuthamaraipatti village.
Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are the first ever after the demise of political stalwarts – J Jayalalithaa of AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK.