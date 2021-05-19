Lokesh Kanagaraj adds more stars to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is in the process of putting together a dream team for his next film titled Vikram, which stars superstar Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The young filmmaker seems to be on some sort of signing spree as he continues to rope in top stars of south India for his upcoming movie, which is getting bigger by the day.

Earlier, Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil confirmed that he has accepted a key role in Vikram, and he’s excited about joining the shoot. The latest buzz is that Kanagaraj has convinced Vijay Sethupathi to join the cast of Vikram as well. And it seems the director did not have to ask Sethupathi twice. However, an official announcement is awaited.

If it happens, Vikram will be Kanagaraj’s second consecutive film with Sethupathi. The duo had earlier worked in Master, which became a huge hit at the box office when it released in January this year.

Vijay Sethupathi had played the main antagonist in Master, which had Vijay in the lead. And he garnered a lot of appreciation for playing an unapologetic and pragmatic villain.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has also reportedly signed up-and-coming Malayalam actor Antony Varghese for Vikram. It is noteworthy that Antony was supposed to play a role in Master. However, he had dropped out of the project due to commitments in the Malayalam film industry. And then that role went to Arjun Das.

Kanagaraj is busy with the pre-production work as he’s waiting for the situation to get better to start shooting Vikram. All activities related to the film industry in Tamil Nadu have been stopped due to the second wave of coronavirus.