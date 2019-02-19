Tamil movies releasing this week: LKG, Kanne Kalaimane and others

2019 started off on a good note for Kollywood with successful releases like Rajnikanth’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam. As February comes to a close, here is everything you need to know about the films releasing this weekend.

LKG

This upcoming political satire will mark RJ-actor Balaji’s debut as a lead actor. RJ Balaji, known for his comedic roles in films such as Naanum Rowdy Dhan, Vellaikaran and Vadacurry, will be seen playing a politician in LKG. The film has generated a lot of interest as it seems that Balaji will be trolling Tamil Nadu’s political leaders using his inimitable brand of comedy. While Priya Anand will play the female lead, AIADMK politician Nanjil Sampath has landed an important role in the film. Directed by debutant Prabhu, LKG is being produced by Ishari K Ganesh’s banner Vels Entertainment and is set to release on February 22.

To Let

Written and directed by ace cinematographer Chezhiyan, To Let has made the rounds of several film festivals all over the world. The film won several awards last year including the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Tamil. To Let follows the story of a family who has been suddenly asked to vacate their rented apartment in a month. It stars Santhosh Sreeram, Suseela, Dharun and Aadhira Pandilakshm in lead roles. The film will hit the big screen on February 21.

Kanne Kalaimane

Written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy, Kanne Kalaimane stars Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah in lead roles. This film marks actress Tamannaah’s 50th movie as a leading lady. Set to release on February 22, the film boasts of a promising supporting cast comprising of Vadivukkarasi, Anand Raj, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Ramesh Khanna, Charlie and VTV Ganesh among others. While Yuvan Shankar Raja has given the music for the film, Vairamuthu has penned the lyrics. The film is being produced by Udhayanidhi under his banner Red Giant Movies.

Petti Kadai and Aradavanukku Irundadhallam Pei will also hit screens this week.