LKG full movie leaked on Tamilrockers

Tamil political satire LKG has found its way to notorious pirate site Tamilrockers. Directed by KR Prabhu, the film stars RJ Balaji and Priya Anand in lead roles. Ishari K Ganesh produces under his banner Vels Film International.

RJ Balaji stars as a small-time politician who dreams to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Previously a radio jockey, RJ Balaji is playing a lead role in a movie for the first time. Politician Nanjil Sampath and JK Ritheesh also feature in the movie.

Piracy website Tamilrockers allows users to download latest movies within a short time of their theatrical release. Often the films are available on the website within hours. Numerous films released by the biggest studios in the country have lost crores of rupees thanks to Tamilrockers.

Even after intervention of the courts, the site has not stopped operating. Although its domain is blocked by every major Internet service provider, new domains crop up soon after and even old domains can be accessed through proxies.

This year, Tamilrockers has uploaded movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Petta, Viswasam, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, The Accidental Prime Minister and Gully Boy among others. Last year too, it leaked movies like Thugs of Hindostan and Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

The latter film’s leak prompted production house Lyca Productions to petition Madras High Court, which directed 37 internet service providers to block more than 12,000 websites that stream pirated Tamil movies, including some 2,000 suspected sites of Tamilrockers. But it still continues to operate.