Lisaa leaked online by Tamilrockers

Starring Anjali, Sam Jones, Makarand Deshpande and Yogi Babu, Lisaa has become the latest victim of Tamilrockers. Soon after the film’s release, it was leaked online by various piracy websites which could be harmful for its box office business.

Advertising

Lisaa has received largely negative reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave the film 0.5 star and the review read, “Lisaa has all components of a ‘horror’ film—creaky doors, blood-curdling screams, jump-scares, gory creatures—sans thought, script and a screenplay.”

She further wrote, “3D, as a technology, works for all genres—action, animation—so this must have prompted the makers to direct a ‘horror’ film in that format. The idea, I guess, is all right—they wanted to do something ‘different’, but the end result was nothing short of tragic. 3D is simply a tool, but not a substitute for the script. Again, 3D can get the audience in, but what will make them stay? A good script and a story that Lisaa lacks.”

Bad reviews coupled with the film getting leaked online could hamper the film’s box office collections.

Advertising

In the recent past, Tamilrockers has started leaking films online soon after their release. And this isn’t restricted to just Indian films, the piracy website also leaks Hollywood films, international TV shows alongside making torrent links available for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and many other films.

In the case of Hollywood hit Avengers Endgame, Tamilrockers leaked the film a day prior to its release.