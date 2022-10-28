scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Lingusamy opens up about Uttama Villain’s failure and why he doesn’t blame Kamal Haasan

Lingusamy produced Kamal Haasan-starrer Uttama Villain turned out to be a box office dud.

Lingusamy, Uttama VillainLingusamy opens up on Uttama Villain's failure.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, Lingusamy finally opened up about his production venture Uttama Villain (2015), which was directed and enacted by Kamal Haasan. The project, which turned out to be a box office failure, resulted in a massive loss for Lingusamy’s production house Tripathi Brothers, and since then there have been rumours about how the film was the cause of his downfall. However, in the interview, Lingusamy said he wouldn’t blame Kamal Haasan for the flop and wants to team up with him again.

Lingusamy said, “I am aware that there’s a talk going around that my production venture’s downfall is due to making Uttama Villain. But I have never said a word of that sort anywhere because we have learnt a lot from him. My film Sandakozhi (his biggest hit) has a connection with Kamal Haasan’s Devar Magan. I have watched Devar Magan numerous times and it is one of the best films in Tamil cinema ever. So, there has been a lot of learning from him.”

ALSO READ |Kamal Haasan agrees with Vetrimaaran: ‘Hindu religion was not there in Rajaraja Cholan’s period’

He added, “Such an artiste wouldn’t do a film wanting to cause loss for the makers. He did the film with all his heart and energy. However, we wanted to do a commercial film like Vikram, but it later turned out to be something else. Yet, he didn’t do the film with the intent to make a loss for Tirupathi Brothers. So, what? This journey will continue. We have met again and have plans of making a film together again… I would never utter a word blaming such a great artiste ever.”

Uttama Villain is an emotional drama about a superstar’s last days and last film after he is diagnosed with a fatal disease. Other than Kamal Haasan, the film had Pooja Kumar, Oorvasi, Nassar, K Balachander and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles. Ghibran composed the music for the film, and the album is regarded as his best work yet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target

Meanwhile, Kamal is currently busy shooting Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 02:11:42 pm
Next Story

King Charles III’s Pipe Major plays for the first time at his London residence; know more about the royal tradition

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement