Lingusamy opens up about Uttama Villain’s failure and why he doesn’t blame Kamal Haasan

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, Lingusamy finally opened up about his production venture Uttama Villain (2015), which was directed and enacted by Kamal Haasan. The project, which turned out to be a box office failure, resulted in a massive loss for Lingusamy’s production house Tripathi Brothers, and since then there have been rumours about how the film was the cause of his downfall. However, in the interview, Lingusamy said he wouldn’t blame Kamal Haasan for the flop and wants to team up with him again.

Lingusamy said, “I am aware that there’s a talk going around that my production venture’s downfall is due to making Uttama Villain. But I have never said a word of that sort anywhere because we have learnt a lot from him. My film Sandakozhi (his biggest hit) has a connection with Kamal Haasan’s Devar Magan. I have watched Devar Magan numerous times and it is one of the best films in Tamil cinema ever. So, there has been a lot of learning from him.”

He added, “Such an artiste wouldn’t do a film wanting to cause loss for the makers. He did the film with all his heart and energy. However, we wanted to do a commercial film like Vikram, but it later turned out to be something else. Yet, he didn’t do the film with the intent to make a loss for Tirupathi Brothers. So, what? This journey will continue. We have met again and have plans of making a film together again… I would never utter a word blaming such a great artiste ever.”

Uttama Villain is an emotional drama about a superstar’s last days and last film after he is diagnosed with a fatal disease. Other than Kamal Haasan, the film had Pooja Kumar, Oorvasi, Nassar, K Balachander and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles. Ghibran composed the music for the film, and the album is regarded as his best work yet.

Meanwhile, Kamal is currently busy shooting Indian 2, directed by Shankar.