‘Life of Pazham’: Third single from Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam released

July 27, 2022 8:12:18 pm
After the release of Vaathi’s first look and Naane Varuven’s new poster, Dhanush fans are now being treated to the third single from Thiruchitramabalam ahead of the Tamil star’s 39th birthday tomorrow. Titled “Life of Pazham,” the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is written by lyricist Vivek.
Earlier, the songs “Thaai Kelavi” and “Megham Karudkaadha” were released, and have since raked in good numbers on YouTube. While the former has crossed 8.5 million views, the latter is inching towards 5 million views.
Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, marks the return of the hit composer-actor combo of Anirudh and Dhanush. Fondly known as DnA, the duo has churned out hit albums such as 3, Velaiyilla Pattathari, and Maari. The two last worked together in the film Thanga Magan (2015). For reasons unknown, they haven’t worked together for the past seven years. They have finally reunited with Thiruchitrambala, setting huge expectations for the film.
The film also happens to mark the reunion of director Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush. They previously collaborated on Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. Thiruchitrambalam marks their fourth film together. It will hit the screens on August 18.
Subscriber Only Stories
Also starring Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja, and Prakash Raj, the film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Vaathi, is also gearing up for release. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film’s teaser will be unveiled tomorrow. For the first time, Dhanush is playing the role of a lecturer in a film.
