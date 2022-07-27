scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

‘Life of Pazham’: Third single from Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam released

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, "Life oF Pazham" from Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam is written by lyricist Vivek.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 27, 2022 8:12:18 pm
Life of Pazham from Thiruchitrambalam out (Image courtesy_ Twitter_Sun Pictures)Life of Pazham from Thiruchitrambalam has been released. (Photo: Twitter/Sun Pictures)

After the release of Vaathi’s first look and Naane Varuven’s new poster, Dhanush fans are now being treated to the third single from Thiruchitramabalam ahead of the Tamil star’s 39th birthday tomorrow. Titled “Life of Pazham,” the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is written by lyricist Vivek.

Earlier, the songs “Thaai Kelavi” and “Megham Karudkaadha” were released, and have since raked in good numbers on YouTube. While the former has crossed 8.5 million views, the latter is inching towards 5 million views.

Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, marks the return of the hit composer-actor combo of Anirudh and Dhanush. Fondly known as DnA, the duo has churned out hit albums such as 3, Velaiyilla Pattathari, and Maari. The two last worked together in the film Thanga Magan (2015). For reasons unknown, they haven’t worked together for the past seven years. They have finally reunited with Thiruchitrambala, setting huge expectations for the film.

ALSO READ: |Dhanush’s appeal to end south-north divide: ‘It’s time to come together as one big industry’

The film also happens to mark the reunion of director Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush. They previously collaborated on Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. Thiruchitrambalam marks their fourth film together. It will hit the screens on August 18.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh

Also starring Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja, and Prakash Raj, the film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Vaathi, is also gearing up for release. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film’s teaser will be unveiled tomorrow. For the first time, Dhanush is playing the role of a lecturer in a film.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

4

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

5

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects...
As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects...
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
3rd ODI: India off to cautious start against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India off to cautious start against Windies

Before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% of flights following multiple snags

SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% of flights following multiple snags

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty
Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement