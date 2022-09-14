Life of Muthu, Telugu version of Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, delayed

Life of Muthu, the Telugu version of Simbu‘s Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, has been postponed due to a technical glitch. The film was to be released on September 15 but is now delayed by a couple of days. The new release date of the movie is September 17. However, the Tamil version will release as per the plans on September 15.

Sri Sravanthi Movies, the distributor of the Telugu version, announced the delay on Twitter. “Due to last minute technical issue, we have decided to move #TheLifeOfMuthu Telugu release to 17th. The Tamil version #VTK will release in AP&TS theatres as scheduled on 15th (sic),” the tweet read.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, marks the fourth collaboration of the director and Simbu. Written by renowned Tamil writer Jeyamohan, the story is based on a real-life gangster.

As the Tamil version of the film is set to hit the screens tomorrow, Gautham has made a request to the fans who will be watching the early morning show of the film. The filmmaker said, “If you are going to watch the 5 am show tomorrow, have a nice sleep the night before because it would take a while to get used to the pace of the film.”

ALSO READ | Silambarasan: Vendhu Thaninthu Kaadu is for critics

The unusual request from the director seems to denote that the film will be a slow-paced drama. Talking about the film, Simbu said, “This film is for all critics, who keep asking ‘stars’ to make quality films instead of masala entertainers. The movie needs encouragement from them.”

With music by AR Rahman, the film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav in pivotal roles.