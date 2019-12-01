‘Legend’ Saravanan all set to make his acting debut

‘Legend’ Saravanan will make his debut as an actor with a JD and Jerry directorial. ‘Legend’ Saravanan will make his debut as an actor with a JD and Jerry directorial.

The proprietor of Legend New Saravana Stores, ‘Legend’ Saravanan, will make his debut as an actor with an untitled film, directed by JD and Jerry. The filmmaker duo had previously directed Ajith-starrer Ullasam (1999) and Whistle (2003), which featured Sherin who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

The film was launched, following a puja on Sunday, by the veteran director SP Muthuraman and ace producer AVM Saravanan. According to a press release, this yet-to-be-titled project will be extensively shot in Pollachi, Chennai, Himalayas and overseas. The statement also added a popular heroine will soon come on board.

While debutante Geethika Tiwary is cast opposite Saravanan, the film also stars senior actors Kovai Sarala, Prabhu, Vivekh, Vijayakumar, Nassar and Thambi Ramiah and others in important roles.

Prabhu, AVM Saravanan, SP Muthuraman and Harris Jayaraj among others attended the launch of ‘Legend’ Saravanan’s film. Prabhu, AVM Saravanan, SP Muthuraman and Harris Jayaraj among others attended the launch of ‘Legend’ Saravanan’s film.

The technical crew includes music director Harris Jayaraj, cinematographer Velraj, editor Ruben and dialogue-writer Pattukottai Prabhakar of Kaappaan fame.

