Latha Rajinikanth not involved in the Kochadaiyyan battle, clarifies Mediaone

Mediaone further clarified that Latha Rajinikanth was not a party in the MoU between Ad Bureau and their company. Mediaone further clarified that Latha Rajinikanth was not a party in the MoU between Ad Bureau and their company.

Media One, a film promotions agency, has responded about Latha Rajinikanth’s involvement in the non-repayment of dues for services used from Ad Bureau in the film Kochadaiyyan. In a statement, the agency has given a detailed statement explaining their side of the story. The case currently in the court.

In the statement, Media One stated that the company signed a MoU with Ad Bureau for Rs 20 crores in 2014. The money was intended to be used for Kochadaiyyan’s post-production work. Ad Bureau was given the film’s distribution rights in Tamil Nadu.

However, the statement claims that Ad Bureau only released Rs 10 crore to the company, causing a delay in post-production work. This also caused a delay in the release of the film. The company also claimed that it repaid 9.2 crore in ‘timely’ installments and was ready to pay the remaining Rs 80 lakh as per MoU. But Ad Bureau demanded on November 11, 2014, that the company pay the original sum of Rs 10 crore along with Rs 4.30 crore interest for six months. Mediaone claimed that the demand is in violation of their MoU and also the Tamil Nadu State Law that prohibits collecting exorbitant interest. Following this, a complaint was registered against Ad Bureau.

Mediaone further clarified that Latha Rajinikanth was not a party in the MoU between Ad Bureau and their company. Thus if any liability, only when proven in court, will be against MediaOne. The company stated that Latha Rajinikanth was not involved in the deal. Mediaone also accused Ad Bureau of falsely naming Latha Rajinikanth and the company to corner them into paying more money.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd