Director Mahendran’s handwritten note from Mullum Malarum days goes viral

J Mahendran, who passed away a year ago on April 2, is widely regarded as one of the greatest Tamil filmmakers. So it came as a pleasant surprise when his son, director John Mahendran shared the photo of a note in his father’s handwriting on Twitter. “For all Thalaivar fans, appa’s very own handwriting,” the caption of the photo read.

The picture holds special significance as the note contains a dialogue from Mahendran’s Mullum Malarum. The film is considered to be one of Mahendran’s best directorials, and Rajinikanth himself has credited Mahendran several times for making him the actor he is today.

Mullum Malarum revolves around the relationship between a brother and sister. Rajinikanth essays the role of Kaali, a doting brother, who nurtures an intense hatred for people from the privileged class. Mahendran was among the very few Kollywood directors who made better use of Rajinikanth’s acting talent.

“Mahendran sir showed me there was another Rajinikanth in me. He taught me a new dimension of acting. After watching Mullum Malarum, director Balachander sir had sent me a letter saying that he felt proud of introducing me as an actor,” Rajinikanth had said after paying his last respects to Mahendran.

Fans were thankful for the walk down memory lane, and the photo has been liked over 1000 times since it was posted.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will be seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siva of Viswasam fame. The film, touted to be a rural entertainer, also stars Khusbhu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Soori and Sathish.

