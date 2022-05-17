Lara Dutta marks Instagram milestone with throwback to her first Tamil film: ‘I have never danced so vigorously in my life’

Actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Tuesday shared a clip from her first Tamil movie Arasatchi. In the clip, shared to mark an Instagram milestone, Lara is seen dancing with her co-star Arjun Sarja to the beats composed by Harris Jayaraj.

“Thought this made a great 1000nth post!!. A lifetime ago, from my first film #Arasatchi !! With great music by @jharrisjayaraj Arjun was my co- star !! I have never danced so vigorously in my life!!! Every beat had 4 movements!!. I love it!!! (sic),” Lara wrote while sharing the clip on her Instagram page.

Arasatchi was written and directed by N. Maharajan. In the film, Lara Dutta had played the role of Lara, a foreign-educated girl who returns to India to take over her father’s hotel business. She is asked to complete training under Siddharth’s (played by Arjun) supervision before she could take over the big job. And during the training, Lara falls in love with Siddharth.

After Arasatchi, Lara focused on building a career in Bollywood. After almost a decade, she made an appearance in director Bejoy Nambiar’s 2013 Tamil movie David.