Lakshmi Menon to make her Kollywood comeback

If speculations are anything to go by, Lakshmi Menon, who was seen latest in Vijay Sethupathi’s Rekka (2016), will make her comeback in Tamil cinema with Rajasekara Pandian’s untitled project. Pandian had assisted Vasanthabalan previously.

The film will have Aari of Maya fame in the lead role. “Though talks have been initiated, she’s yet to sign on the dotted line,” says a source. We await official confirmation on the same.

The source adds, “Lakshmi had to take a break from her career as she was focused on her higher education. Now, she’s looking forward to acting in meaty roles.”

Lakshmi Menon has an untitled film opposite Dhanush, directed by Ramkumar of Raatchasan-fame in the pipeline. Her other project, Yung Mung Sung directed by debutant MS Arjun, has Prabhudheva playing a Kung Fu specialist and Lakshmi will be seen as a Bharatanatyam dancer.