Laabam trailer: Vijay Sethupathi is a revolutionary-in-the-making in this intriguing film

In Laabam, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a social activist.

The trailer of Tamil film Laabam, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is out. An SP Jananathan directorial, Laabam has Sethupathi playing the role of a social activist who galvanises support of the proletariat to start a revolution.

Sethupathi’s character apparently wants to mainstream the voices of the farmers that have hitherto gone unheard. And of course, because his actions affect the interest of the powerful (one essayed by Jagapathi Babu), he inspires enmity and has to suffer the consequences.

Laabam looks worth waiting, regardless of whether you are a Vijay Sethupathi fan or not. There are few films in India, in any language, that are political in a bold way. This seems like such a film.

The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithivi Rajan, Danial Anne Pope, Nithish Veera and Jai Varman.

There is no release date yet for Laabam, bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi and P Arumugakumar.

