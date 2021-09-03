Laabam trailer: Vijay Sethupathi’s labour force clashes with Jagapathi Babu’s capitalist greed

The final theatrical trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Laabam was released on Friday. The film is getting ready to open in cinemas on September 9, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the clash between two ideologies: capitalism and communism, which is at the heart of the story. We see Jagapathi Babu, who stands in for all the greedy capitalists in the world, is planning to raze villages and built swanky roads to improve his supply chain. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a farmer, comes in the way with a protest banner.

“Rivers and lakes created by my ancestors are the real infrastructures. You exploit all that and use the money I pay in taxes to create everything you need to run your business and claim it is for the betterment of the country,” Vijay Sethupathi fumes, giving us a quick crash course on crony capitalism.

Laabam, which means profit, is written and directed by late filmmaker SP Jhananathan, who passed away earlier this year.

Jhananathan had carved a niche for himself in the industry by making socially conscious films that reflect on the evils of an unequal and casteist society. Judging by the trailer, Laabam is no exception. The director’s other notable works include the 2006 film E and the 2009 film Peranmai.

Laabam was SP Jhananathan’s second film with Vijay Sethupathi after Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai in 2015. Billed as a geopolitical drama, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithivi Rajan, Danial Anne Pope, Nithish Veera and Jai Varman.