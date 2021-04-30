KV Anand (1966-2021): ‘His death is a great loss to the film industry,’ writes Kamal Haasan

Director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday. (Photo: Gautham Karthik/Twitter)

Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand died on Friday in Chennai of a heart attack at the age of 54. Anand suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chennai in the early hours of Friday, as per reports. He managed to drive himself to the nearby hospital, where he breathed his last around 3 am. His body will be moved to his home in Adyar where people can pay their last respects.

Anand started his career as a freelance photojournalist before he started assisting award-winning cinematographer PC Sreeram. He worked with Sreeram on Tamil films such as Kamal Haasan’s Devar Magan and Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda in the early 90s. It is said Sreeram was too busy when director Priyadarshan approached him for his new project at the time. So Sreeram recommended Anand’s name to Priyadarshan for the 1996 film Thenmavin Kombath. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Anand won the National Film Award for Best cinematography for that film, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles. He went on to shoot some remarkable films across many Indian languages including Minnaram, Punya Bhoomi Naa Desam and Kadhal Desam. He was director Shankar’s go-to cameraman after they collaborated for the first time for the blockbuster political drama Mudhalvan (1999). Later, Anand also shot Shankar’s Boys (2003) and Sivaji (2007). He also cranked the camera for Bollywood films Josh (2000), Nayak: The Real Hero (Hindi remake of Mudhalvan), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Khakee (2004).