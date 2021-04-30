KV Anand (1966-2021): ‘His death is a great loss to the film industry,’ writes Kamal Haasan

Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand died on Friday in Chennai of a heart attack at the age of 54. Anand suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chennai in the early hours of Friday, as per reports. He managed to drive himself to the nearby hospital, where he breathed his last around 3 am. His body will be moved to his home in Adyar where people can pay their last respects.
Anand started his career as a freelance photojournalist before he started assisting award-winning cinematographer PC Sreeram. He worked with Sreeram on Tamil films such as Kamal Haasan’s Devar Magan and Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda in the early 90s. It is said Sreeram was too busy when director Priyadarshan approached him for his new project at the time. So Sreeram recommended Anand’s name to Priyadarshan for the 1996 film Thenmavin Kombath. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Anand won the National Film Award for Best cinematography for that film, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles. He went on to shoot some remarkable films across many Indian languages including Minnaram, Punya Bhoomi Naa Desam and Kadhal Desam. He was director Shankar’s go-to cameraman after they collaborated for the first time for the blockbuster political drama Mudhalvan (1999). Later, Anand also shot Shankar’s Boys (2003) and Sivaji (2007). He also cranked the camera for Bollywood films Josh (2000), Nayak: The Real Hero (Hindi remake of Mudhalvan), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Khakee (2004).
"This is unbelievable & shocking. What's happening in this world? Such a fine gentleman, a wonderful human being & a great friend. #KVAnand sir, Life it's not fair to you. I am heartbroken. #RIPKVAnand sir. You will be badly missed by all of us," shared producer G Dhananjayan.
Nivin Pauly shared on Twitter, "Shocked and Saddened! Rest in peace sir. #RIPKVAnand"
"Such a well mannered, soft spoken gentleman and a proven bundle of talent! Shocked to hear the news, strength to the family🙏 #Ayan will forever be my favourite work of yours! #RIPKVAnand sir 💔💔🙏," shared Vikram Prabhu on Twitter.
"Shocked and deeply saddened. #RIPKVAnand sir. Heartfelt condolences and strength to his family," writes Jayam Ravi.
"Can't come to terms with the sudden passing of K.V.Anand sir. He was a passionate, tremendously creative and most importantly, a really sweet and kind man. My deepest condolences to his family and prayers to deal with this unbelievable loss. Bye KV sir. Gone way too soon," shared Siddharth on Twitter.
"Im horrified & Devastated after hearing the News #kvanand sir.. Amazing human being.. No God....! My Sincere Condolences to the family and loved ones.. Rest in Peace Sir," shared Krishh on Twitter.
"#KVAnand sir u left too soon ... strength to your family and fans ... Om Shanti," tweeted Manoj Machu.
"Shocked and Saddened to hear the loss of dear K V Anand. Heartfelt condolences," shared Priyadarshan on Twitter.
Dhanush shared on Twitter, "A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir."
Superstar Rajinikanth shared on Twitter, "KV Anand's death has shocked and pained me. I give my deep condolences to his family. Let his soul find peace."
Kamal Haasan shared on Twitter, "KV Anand began his career as a photojournalist. And with his unwavering determination, he became the best cinematographer and director. His death is a great loss to the film industry."
"Deepest condolences.... 🙏🏼 Rest in Peace KV Anand sir...," shared Karthik Subbaraj.
Allu Sirish shared on Twitter, "Shocked to hear about KV Anand Sir's demise. Will fondly remember all my interactions with him. What a sad news to wake up to. Rest in peace sir, you'll be missed."
Radikaa Sarathkumar shared on Twitter, "Shocked beyond words to hear of director cameraman #kvanand demise due to a massive heart attack. So young and talented, what a loss to the industry. RIP"
Khushbu Sundar shared on Twitter, "Just unbelievable!! #RIP #KVAnand 🙏🙏"
Acor Prithviraj shared on Twitter, "Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! 🙏 Heartbroken!"
Veteran actor Mohanlal shared on Twitter, "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams."
Allu Arjun shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, "Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman. Sir you will always be remembered & missed. Condolences to the near, dear & family. Rest in Peace Sir. #KVAnand"