Suriya pens an emotional note for KV Anand: ‘The first light that fell on me was from your camera’

Tamil star Suriya has written a heartfelt tribute for director-cinematographer KV Anand who died due to Covid-19 related complications in Chennai in the early hours of Friday. Suriya and KV Anand had a successful actor-director collaboration with films like Ayan, Maattrraan and Kaappaan.

Suriya took to Twitter and shared two pictures, including a click of himself and KV Anand. The translation of the actor’s Tamil statement reads, “KV Anand Sir… Your death reminds us with a tight slap that we are in a pandemic period. The fact that you are not there with us causes great pain in the heart. In the grief of your unacceptable loss, unforgettable memories are coming back like waves. It is through the photograph you took, an amazing moment happened, Saravanan became Suriya. I am still in awe about the effort you put in for two hours to showcase a new face at a right angle. That two-hour photoshoot at the Madras Talkies office made me think that I am on a war front. The ‘Russian Angle’ shot you took featuring me for Nerukku Ner was the main reason for director Vasanth, producer Mani Rathnam and others to place their trust in me. Not just that picture, you were the one behind the camera when I first debuted on the silver screen as an actor.”

He further wrote, “The first light that fell on me was from your camera. It was through that light my future became bright. I will never forget your contribution and guidance in my film career. The words you shared with love and care for my growth still guide me in my career. The effort you made during the making of Ayan gave fresh energy to me who was longing for a big hit. The success of Ayan made me everyone’s favourite, and I look back on that with gratitude. It is the abnormality of nature that you were part of my debut film and I was part of your last film. You will forever live in our memories, sir. Heartfelt thanks and tribute.”

In his caption, Suriya wrote, “We will miss you sir!!”

We will miss you sir!! pic.twitter.com/Nqz2b0sqY2 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 30, 2021

KV Anand’s sudden demise left the film industry shocked. Ever since the news came out, celebrities have been posting their condolences on social media. Stars like Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and Prithviraj were among those who mourned the demise of the award-winning cinematographer and director.

Suriya-starrer Ayan is referred to as one of the best action entertainers that the Tamil film industry has produced in the last two decades. The film revolves around a well-educated youngster who excels at smuggling valuable goods under the nose of the customs. The movie came out in 2009, and its massive box office success helped Suriya strengthen his foothold in the industry.

The actor reunited with KV Anand for Maattrraan in 2012. The duo collaborated again for Kaappaan (2019), Anand’s last directorial. The film also featured Mohanlal and Arya. It followed the efforts of a security officer who fails to stop the assassination of the country’s Prime Minister. He then vows to avenge his boss’ death.