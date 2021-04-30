Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passes away

K V Anand was 54.

Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai following a heart attack. He was 54. KV Anand began his film career as a cinematographer with Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath in 1994. After a career as a cinematographer for over a decade, Anand made his directorial debut with the 2005 movie Kana Kandaen. He went on to helm films like Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan. More details awaited.

