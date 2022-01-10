Kushboo tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Hate being alone’

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, she mentioned that while she managed to escape the infection during the last two waves, the virus has finally caught up with her during the third wave.

“Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose,did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs,” Kushboo tweeted on Monday.

It has become a pattern of sorts as many celebrities, who stayed healthy during the first two waves, have taken ill following the onset of the third wave of coronavirus. Veteran actor Sathyaraj earlier was hospitalised in Chennai after testing positive for the virus. A few days ago, Trisha had revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus just before New Year. She suggested her symptoms were not that mild. “Even tho it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations,” she wrote in a statement.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is also recovering from Covid-19. Owing to his illness, he was unable to attend the funeral of his elder brother Ramesh Babu, who passed away on Saturday due to liver-related ailments.

Earlier, actors Arun Vijay, Vishnu Vishal and composer S Thaman had also tested positive for coronavirus.