Kushboo Sundar reacts to controversy over Vijay-Trisha’s affair rumours amid Thalapathy’s divorce row: ‘Why make it a big deal?’
Although Vijay and Kushboo belong to rival political outfits, they share a warm bond in real life. She is also friends with Trisha.
Amid the growing controversies surrounding actor-politician Vijay, which erupted after his wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce alleging that the superstar is involved in an extramarital affair, renowned film star and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar has reacted to the row. Maintaining that it is a personal matter, Kushboo wondered why people were interfering in it.
“I don’t understand what people have to do with this incident. It is their personal life. If their personal life affects people, we can talk about it. Their personal life has nothing to do with people. Why are people making it a big deal then? They will take care of their own life. People are not affected in any way,” she pointed out during a conversation with news agency IANS.
Although Vijay and Kushboo belong to rival political outfits, they share a warm bond in real life. She further maintained that she doesn’t believe this controversy would affect Vijay’s popularity or become a significant factor that decides the results of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. “I think people are right when they vote. They know when to vote and where to vote,” she said.
‘Vijay is a common man like us’
The actor added, “I don’t think it (Vijay’s divorce) will affect anyone’s personal life. He (Vijay) is a human being. Whether he is a leader or not. He is a common man like us. He has nothing to do with people’s personal lives.” Interestingly, Kushboo is friends with actor Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vijay. Kushboo and Trisha have been spotted together many times, spending quality time together.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor and Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President Khushbu Sundar reacted to the controversy involving actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan says, “I don’t understand what this incident has to do with people. It is their personal matter and their… pic.twitter.com/DNxJOduHCm
— IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2026
Soon after Sangeetha filed a divorce petition at the district court in Chengalpattu, alleging that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with a female actor, he made a public appearance with Trisha, who is also his frequent co-star, at a wedding, adding to the controversy further.
Besides posing together with the bride and groom, Vijay and Trisha were also seen arriving at the venue and leaving together, fueling long-standing speculation that the two are romantically involved. However, neither of them has addressed the rumours yet.
