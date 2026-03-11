Kushboo Sundar reacts to controversy over Vijay-Trisha’s affair rumours amid Thalapathy’s divorce row: ‘Why make it a big deal?’

Amid the growing controversies surrounding actor-politician Vijay, which erupted after his wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce alleging that the superstar is involved in an extramarital affair, renowned film star and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar has reacted to the row. Maintaining that it is a personal matter, Kushboo wondered why people were interfering in it.

“I don’t understand what people have to do with this incident. It is their personal life. If their personal life affects people, we can talk about it. Their personal life has nothing to do with people. Why are people making it a big deal then? They will take care of their own life. People are not affected in any way,” she pointed out during a conversation with news agency IANS.