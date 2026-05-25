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‘He called me didi’: Kushboo Sundar recalls ’emotional’ meeting with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met actor-politician Kushboo Sundar. Despite political rivalry, they share a warm bond as she calls him her little brother.
Despite belonging to rival outfits, actor-turned-politicians C Joseph Vijay and Kushboo Sundar continue to maintain the warm bond that blossomed between them in the film industry even now. Days after Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kushboo visited him at the Secretariat to felicitate him.
However, she did not visit him as the vice-president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu but as the president of the Small Screen Producers Council (STEPS). While addressing the media after their meeting, Kushboo said it was quite an emotional moment for her to see Vijay, whom she considers her little brother, occupy such an important position.
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‘Vijay will bring significant change to Tamil Nadu’
“I feel very proud to call him my younger brother. Seeing him today was an emotional moment for me. Seeing my brother as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was emotional for me as an elder sister. When he hugged me and called me ‘didi,’ I felt truly happy,” she said.
Although Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have always described Kushboo’s BJP as their “ideological enemy,” she maintained that he would usher in a new era for the state. She noted, “Regarding his leadership, it’s clear that he will bring significant change to Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister. We see a very transparent government today. Everyone is focused on their work. He doesn’t prioritise personal relationships and focuses solely on what’s best for the people.”
அவரை பார்த்த உடன் எனக்கு சற்று எமோஷனலாக இருந்தது, அவர் என்னை கட்டி அணைத்துக் கொண்டு “தீதி” என்று சொல்லும்போது மிகவும் சந்தோஷமாக இருந்தது ! ❤️
~ நடிகை/அரசியல்வாதி குஷ்பூ @TVKVijayHQ | @TVKPartyHQ pic.twitter.com/RZQ3luorAU
— Prakash Vijay (@PrakazVijay_Of) May 25, 2026
‘Mutual love and respect forever’
Following her meeting with Vijay, Kushboo also shared a post on social media. Along with a photo of them together, she wrote, “As the president of STEPS, I, along with my team of office bearers, had the honour and privilege to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Vijay, at the Secretariat and felicitate him. Thank you for your time, warmth and love.”
Kushboo added, “On a personal note, it was a very emotional moment for me to see my younger brother behind the table as the Chief Minister. Mutual love and respect are forever.”
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