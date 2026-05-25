‘He called me didi’: Kushboo Sundar recalls ’emotional’ meeting with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Despite belonging to rival outfits, actor-turned-politicians C Joseph Vijay and Kushboo Sundar continue to maintain the warm bond that blossomed between them in the film industry even now. Days after Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kushboo visited him at the Secretariat to felicitate him.

However, she did not visit him as the vice-president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu but as the president of the Small Screen Producers Council (STEPS). While addressing the media after their meeting, Kushboo said it was quite an emotional moment for her to see Vijay, whom she considers her little brother, occupy such an important position.