‘Crass and cheap’: Kushboo, Chinmayi slam Udhayanidhi Stalin over remarks on CM Vijay

A fresh political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu after actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, over allegedly sexually suggestive remarks about Chief Minister Vijay’s friendship with a female Tamil actor.

Udhayanidhi made the remarks during a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) protest over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute on Monday. Although he did not name anyone directly, many quickly concluded that his comments alluded to Vijay and his friend, leading to an uproar against the DMK leader.

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Now, a few members of the film fraternity have also stepped forward in reaction to Udhayanidhi’s alleged “double-meaning” remark. Tearing into the Opposition Leader, actor Kushboo Sundar, who also serves as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu vice-president, penned a long note on social media. She described his speech as “crass, cheap and deeply derogatory, reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit.”

She wrote, “If those with such a mindset aspire to lead a political party and one day govern the state, then God help us. What else can one expect from people who treat abusing, degrading and insulting women as a form of political theatre, basking in the applause, whistles and laughter of their loyal supporters? And who will know this better but me?”

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Kushboo Sundar demands public apology

She further warned that if such behaviour is normalised, the women within the abusers’ families might end up facing similar attacks. “Those who normalise such language should remember that once the dignity of women is made a political casualty, no family (including your own) is immune from the same treatment.”

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Kushboo further maintained that public discourse must have boundaries, irrespective of political differences. “Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies. When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

She added, “Udhayanidhi Stalin and his father, MK Stalin, have faced their share of controversies over the years, but that should never become the standard for public life.”

Kushboo concluded by demanding an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi to the female actor for “insulting her on a public platform.” “Let’s see if he can own up to his dirt and if he has the courage and decency to apologise.”

Chinmayi Sripaada reacts

Singer-voice actor Chinmayi Sripaada also came down heavily on Udhayanidhi Stalin, wondering why male politicians are obsessed with dragging women into matters they have nothing to do with, instead of actual issues affecting people’s lives.

“The reason abusive motor mouths like DMK’s Sivaji Krishnamoorthy could speak so vulgarly on political platforms is that he was encouraged to do so. Not once, but several times till he was expelled. I didn’t understand what the purported underlying meaning of what the LoP of Tamil Nadu said. Someone known to me explained a while ago. I thought it was about a water connection. Turns out most women didn’t get it. It was a ‘Bro’ thing,” she stated.

#WATCH | DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay. Slogans directed at actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wTM6rABo85 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

“The least he could have done was tell his audience to pipe down or tell them to behave better, but he went ahead to say something far worse. It is, of course, very easy for anyone in this ecosystem to say that if we applied a crass meaning, it is our fault and that our thinking is crass. But I am old enough to remember how the very same ecosystem used to refer to and speak about the late Honourable CM Jayalalithaa,” Chinmayi pointed out.

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She added, “The older generations’ profanity was normalised; enough reels are now making the rounds on some collated speeches of senior politicians from the past — but someone in the younger generation is expected to be better, not profanely worse. What a disappointment. Women are not outraged enough.”

Veteran actor Ambika also expressed her disappointment at Udhayanidhi’s comments. “I never ever thought Udhayanidhi would talk like that. Oh my god. Shocked. I am sure our ex-CM will feel so bad as a dad and politician. My god, this comment took away those MLA people behind him. In my opinion, don’t repeat. Youngsters are there who look up to you. Don’t be a bad influence. Really sad,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).