Kushboo Sundar calls Trisha ‘most dignified’ amid row over Vijay-Trisha affair rumours: ‘She’s the most gentle soul’

Ever since actor-politician Vijay’s wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, alleging that he is involved in an extramarital affair with a fellow female actor, one section of social media has been targeting the superstar’s frequent collaborator, Trisha Krishnan, claiming that she’s the alleged paramour. Although neither of them has directly addressed the accusations yet, their common friend, actor-politician Kushboo Sundar, has now thrown her weight behind Trisha.

Calling her “the gentlest soul” she has ever met, Kushboo tore into those who pass judgment on others’ lives and activities without even trying to see the full picture. She also alleged that these people commit such acts for sadistic pleasure. “Unfortunately, we are in a time where even if you sneeze, you want to blame it on someone else. What I know of both of them, with Trash [Trisha] being very close to me, she is one of the most dignified women I’ve ever met and the most gentle soul,” she said during a conversation with DeKoder.