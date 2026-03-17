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Kushboo Sundar calls Trisha ‘most dignified’ amid row over Vijay-Trisha affair rumours: ‘She’s the most gentle soul’
Although Vijay or Trisha haven't directly addressed dating rumours yet, their common friend, actor-politician Kushboo Sundar, has now thrown her weight behind her.
Ever since actor-politician Vijay’s wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, alleging that he is involved in an extramarital affair with a fellow female actor, one section of social media has been targeting the superstar’s frequent collaborator, Trisha Krishnan, claiming that she’s the alleged paramour. Although neither of them has directly addressed the accusations yet, their common friend, actor-politician Kushboo Sundar, has now thrown her weight behind Trisha.
Calling her “the gentlest soul” she has ever met, Kushboo tore into those who pass judgment on others’ lives and activities without even trying to see the full picture. She also alleged that these people commit such acts for sadistic pleasure. “Unfortunately, we are in a time where even if you sneeze, you want to blame it on someone else. What I know of both of them, with Trash [Trisha] being very close to me, she is one of the most dignified women I’ve ever met and the most gentle soul,” she said during a conversation with DeKoder.
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Pointing out that the paparazzi culture, widely prevalent in Bollywood, has finally found its way into the Tamil film industry as well, Kushboo alleged that their audience comprises people who judge others without bothering to introspect or understand own flaws. “I wouldn’t want to comment on paps who are going about following everywhere. This is the kind of system we have seen in Mumbai and not here. Unfortunately, it’s starting here,” she said.
‘People get sadistic pleasure commenting on someone else’s life’
Kushboo added, “And those who sit and comment are the people who are happy at looking into someone’s lives rather than looking at the problems they are having. They enjoy or get a sadistic pleasure in commenting on someone else. And 99.9 per cent of them are not known to use. So anybody, for that matter, they are not responsible for what others comment and I don’t think we need to waste our time responding to them.”
Days after Sangeetha filed a divorce petition at the district court in Chengalpattu, Vijay and Trisha made a public appearance together at a wedding reception, adding fuel to the controversy. Besides posing together with the bride and groom, Vijay and Trisha were also seen arriving at the venue and leaving together, fueling long-standing dating rumours. The stars have, however, not addressed the speculations thus far.
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Meanwhile, Vijay had recently commented on the divorce controversy during a Women’s Day event organised by his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). “There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn’t it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt seeing you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let’s focus only on people’s problems. Don’t get hurt about that problem — it’s not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen,” he said.
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