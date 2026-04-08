Kushboo calls rumours alleging Sundar C’s ban on meat shops in Madurai ‘fake’: ‘Spreading a false narrative’

Following in the footsteps of his wife, actor Kushboo, renowned director Sundar C has entered politics and is contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Madurai Central constituency. He is a candidate of the Puthiya Neethi Katchi (New Justice Party), which is part of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led NDA alliance.

As the alliance is led at the centre by the BJP, of which Kushboo is a part, she has also been promoting her husband, hoping he will emerge victorious in his maiden election. However, affecting his poll prospects, Sundar has found himself in the midst of a controversy after rumours began circulating that he claimed he would ban meat shops in the constituency if elected to power. Social media posts and reports allege that he made this promise, claiming that the move would protect the sanctity of the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.