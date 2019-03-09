Kuppathu Raja trailer: GV Prakash is inspired by Vijay

GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film Kuppathu Raja has borrowed the title from Superstar Rajinikanth’s hit 1979 film. This should not come as a surprise as choreographer Baba Bhaskar, who is debuting as a director with this film, is a die-hard fan of the Superstar.

Advertising

The trailer of Kuppathu Raja was released on Friday. It opens with GV’s punchline referring to his giant-leap to playing such massy characters that are usually only done by stars who enjoy a cult fan following. Conventional wisdom suggests that the singer-actor doesn’t enjoy such bandwidth at the box office. The question is will the audience accept him playing a Vijay-esque role. Well, it remains to be seen.

However, GV Prakash Kumar is quite confident about what he is doing. Judging from the trailer, it’s hard to pinpoint what is the real conflict. It seems very complex and we can expect several twists and turns in a film that revolves around a cocky youngster living in the underbelly of Chennai.

The film also stars Parthiban, Palak Lalwani, Poonam Bajwa, M. S. Bhaskar and Yogi Babu among others.