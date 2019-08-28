Kudos to Ajith for doing Nerkonda Paarvai: Trisha

Trisha Krishnan interacted with students of Stella Maris College on Wednesday, as part of the 30th year celebrations on the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Speaking at the event, held in collaboration with Thozhamai and the UNICEF Club of Stella Maris, Trisha emphasised the importance of addressing the widespread violence against women. She added, “The youth needs to speak up against the age-old ‘culture of science’ that bolsters perpetrators, who get away with heinous crimes.”

The first actor from South India bestowed with the UNICEF celebrity advocate status, Trisha continues to fight for the rights of young people, in particular, girls. “The key to change is to spread awareness and support the survivors,” Trisha said.

Further, the Yennai Arindhaal actor highlighted the increased number of cases registered under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) between 2014 and 2016. “According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in 2014, it was about 9000; in 2015, it was 15,000 and 2016, it has doubled to 36,000. Ninety-five per cent of the offenders of rape cases is known to the victim. This speaks of unsafe environment looming all around for children,” Trisha noted.

Trisha answered questions from students of the Bachelors of Social Work on how celebrities can effectively advocate social issues. “Of late, Tamil filmmakers are writing powerful roles for women with a message. A significant shift is happening for good,” said Trisha, who equally heaped praise on Ajith Kumar. “Kudos to a star like him for doing Nerkonda Paarvai. It has opened our eyes. Everyone knows how much I like him and I will catch the film soon.”

Sugata Roy, Communication Specialist, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), echoed Trisha’s sentiments. She said, “It is high time we created an enabling environment where youngsters could speak up.”

End Violence Against Children is an effort that includes UNICEF and other UN agencies, governments, civil society, young people, advocates, all focusing on “making the world safe for children.”