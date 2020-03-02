Krishna to star in the Tamil remake of Bell Bottom

The Tamil remake of Bell Bottom is bankrolled by H Charles Immanuvel for NH Hari Silver Screens. (Photo: Krishna/Facebook) The Tamil remake of Bell Bottom is bankrolled by H Charles Immanuvel for NH Hari Silver Screens. (Photo: Krishna/Facebook)

The Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Bell Bottom will feature actor Krishna in the lead role. The movie, also starring Mahima Nambiar, is directed by Sathyashivaa of Kazhugu 2 fame.

Sathyashivaa told Cinema Express, “Krishna actually took time to grow his hair and get into the look of the character. I felt he was the right choice for the role. For the equally important part of the heroine, we zeroed in on Mahima Nambiar, who has performed wonderfully in this film.”

Sources suggest that the Tamil remake of Bell Bottom, bankrolled by H Charles Immanuvel for NH Hari Silver Screens, is set in the early 80s.

Meanwhile, Sathyashivaa is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 1945 starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role.

