Tamil comedian Kovai Senthil passes away

Veteran Tamil actor Kumarasamy, popularly known as Kovai Senthil, passed away on Sunday due to age-related illness. He died at a private hospital in Vadavalli, Coimbatore. He was 74.

Senthil made his screen debut in 1980 with K Bhagyaraj’s Oru Kai Osai. In a career spanning nearly 40 years, he acted in more than 200 films. A regular in director Vikraman’s movies, he shared screen space with several leading stars of the film industry, including Superstar Rajinikanth in Padaiyappa (1999) and Kamal Haasan in Avvai Shanmugi (1996). He is also known for films like Namma Aalu, Chinna Kuyil Paduthu and Goa among others.

He was last seen in director CS Amudhan’s spoof movie Thamizh Padam, which came out in 2010. In a tweet, Amudhan recalled working with Kovai Senthil in the film. The director said the actor managed to get a long dialogue in a single take. “Oh yes… :( I remember we were under pressure to finish that day’s shoot at 6pm & he got that long dialogue in one take much to our relief. #RIP(sic),” he tweeted.

Oh yes… :( I remember we were under pressure to finish that day’s shoot at 6pm & he got that long dialogue in one take much to our relief. #RIP https://t.co/nWbpGgKnwV — C.S.Amudhan (@csamudhan) September 9, 2018

“RIP “Kovai” Senthil. A very nice and respected human being. Acted in many movies(sic),” tweeted actor Mohan Raman.

RIP “Kovai” Senthil. A very nice and respected human being. Acted in many movies. pic.twitter.com/UK2NR7cjMR — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) September 9, 2018

Nadigar Sangam issued a statement condoling the death of the seasoned actor who was known for his comedy roles.

Last week, two other senior actors Vellai Subbiah and Rocket Ramanathan also passed away.

