Kollywood producers request Tamil Nadu CM to allow post-production activities

As the Indian government is slowly easing the lockdown, Tamil Nadu film producers are keen on completing the post-production of films. Tamil Film Producers and FEFSI Union of Workers have jointly written a letter to Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami requesting the same.

“Tamil film industry has over Rs 500 crore investment locked due to this lockdown, including films for which post-production activities are pending,” their letter stated. “While we understand the permission to allow the shooting with many people involved of the films is difficult since Chennai city is still under red zone, we appeal to you to consider the resumption of post-production activities so that we can at least complete our films, which were already shot,” they added.

The producers’ body have also assured that they will undertake all the necessary safety measures of the workers involved in post-production. “We guarantee to ensure social distancing of the people involved in post-production with all precautions like sanitizing the places where we will be working, wearing masks and gloves of all the people involved in these activities,” the body said.

The letter also mentions that in Kerala, the government has already allowed post-production work, with less than five people working at a time.

Here is a detailed list of post-production activities that the producers’ body wants resumed:

Editing — This involves just 4 or 5 people working in an office/ house.

Dubbing — This involves just 4 or 5 people working in a small office.

VFX/CGI — This involves a maximum of 10 to 15 people working in a small office.

DI (Digital Intermediary) — This involves just 4 or 5 people working in a small office.

Background Music (BGM) score — This involves a maximum of 5 people working in a small office.

Sound Effects, Foley and Mixing — This involves just 4 or 5 people working in a small office.

India is currently in its third phase of lockdown where over a billion people have been asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

