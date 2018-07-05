Kolamaavu Kokila trailer: This Nayanthara starrer promises to be an interesting film

Kolamaavu Kokila trailer: Kolamaavu Kokila seems like a great bet for Nayanthara. Kolamaavu Kokila trailer: Kolamaavu Kokila seems like a great bet for Nayanthara.

Nayanthara seem to have done it again! With the exception of Velaikkaran, the Lady Superstar has picked unique roles that befits her title. With Maya, Dora, Aramm, Nayanthara slowly developed a market for herself. With Kolamaavu Kokila, it’s great to see the Lady Superstar maintain her great form with choices. The recently released trailer gives us high expectations from the project, which is directed by debutante Nelson.

Kokila, a normal woman, is on a journey to smuggle drugs. With a family to support, Kokila seems to have chosen to smuggle ‘kolamavu’, thus fetching her the name Kolamaavu Kokila. While the trailer reveals too much, it leaves the viewer fairly excited about the film. Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan make worthy additions to the cast, infusing a good deal of black humour. Considering her superstar status, it’s great that the trailer isn’t all about Nayanthara, even though we get sneek-peaks of Nayan’s different faces. Kolamaavu Kokila seems like a great bet for Nayanthara. When have we seen a woman smuggler like this before? The premise might remind us of American TV shows, but if handled well, it could a winner.

Kolamaavu Kokila has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The album has six songs of which three were released as singles. The album also features a gibberish song which could be quite interesting. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions.

Apart from Kolamaavu Kokila, Nayanthara also has Imaikkaa Nodigal, Viswasam, Sye Narasimha Reddy and a film with Sivakarthikeyan in the pipeline.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd