Kolamavu Kokila song Orey Oru: Yet another Anirudh Ravichander melody

It is necessary to make this clear. Anirudh Ravichander’s songs are ‘bad songs’. The young music composer, a clear crowd favourite, has given us several hummable tunes. But with every new Anirudh song, it is impossible to escape the faint sense of familiarity. The hangover isn’t from other composers, but rather Anirudh’s own work. “Orey Oru”, the new single from Kolamavu Kokila, isn’t any different. It reminded me of Anirudh’s “Avaluku Ena”. Forget genres or the tune. Rip off the wrapping, you will find a similarity in the song’s core.

Maybe, it is because there is a pattern to how he approaches songs, or because we hear most of his songs in his own voice. It could also be because he has his set of lyricists. While it was Dhanush earlier, it is Vignesh Shivn now. This isn’t a comment on their talent, rather an afterthought as to why Anirudh’s well-produced music doesn’t feel like a gush of new air. Except for a minor change in the middle that sounds slightly abrupt, “Orey Oru” is a perfectly hummable song — just that we need more.

“Orey Oru” is Vignesh Shivn’s 30th song. There is an unassuming ease in his lyrics – they are effortlessly effective. “Orey Oru” feels the same way – like a conversation rather than poetry that needs dissection. But it doesn’t clench your heart like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s “Kannana Kanne” does. It doesn’t bring the smile that Thaana Serndha Kootam’s “Peela Peela” brings. As I was listening to “Orey Oru”, my mind wandered back to earlier songs from this duo that I loved.

Directed by Nelson, Kolamavu Kokila is touted to be a dark crime comedy starring Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Two singles from the album – “Edhuvaraiyo” and “Kalyana Vayasu” have already been unveiled to good response.

