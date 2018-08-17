Five reasons to watch Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila

Here are five reasons for you to watch Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila. Here are five reasons for you to watch Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila.

Kollywood’s Lady Superstar Nayanthara is back at the box office this weekend with her next film Kolamavu Kokila. Also starring Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan, Kolamavu Kokila has been creating quite some buzz with its unusual premise. Kolamavu is slang for cocaine and the story revolves around Nayanthara who smuggles the same. Here are five reasons to watch the film.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara:

It isn’t without reason that Nayanthara has been anointed the Lady Superstar. The actor has slowly built a market for herself with her great choice of scripts. She delivered her biggest hit Aramm last year and now is poised to give another interesting film.

Yogi Babu:

Yogi Babu is one of the most happening comedians in Kollywood right now. And unlike usual films, it is Yogi Babu who aspires to be with Nayanthara in the film. The song “Enaku Kalayana Vayasu” featuring both of them has already gone viral on social media. The chemistry is bound to be noteworthy.

Anirudh Ravichander:

Anirudh Ravichander’s album for Kolamavu Kokila has created a right prelude to the film’s release. From using Gautham Menon, Vignesh Shivn and Sivakarthikeyan and producing songs that instantly became chartbusters, Anirudh has delivered.

Women smugglers:

Kolamavu is the code word used for cocaine, which Nayanthara is expected to smuggle with her family. Kollywood has never seen a women smuggler as the protagonist of a film. The unusual premise is bound to push a few boundaries for the industry.

Dark humour:

Kolamavu Kokila aka CoCo is touted to be a dark, psychological comedy that is filled with thrills and suspense. While Kollywood has its share of thriller comedies, CoCo’s mix of genres has raised expectations from the film.

