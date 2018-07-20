Kolamaavu Kokila song Kabiskabaa CoCo: What was that about Anirudh Ravichander?

Kolamaavu Kokila song Kabiskabaa CoCo: Considering that Kolamaavu Kokila is about smuggling cocaine, is this the Tamil version of a stoner song? Kolamaavu Kokila song Kabiskabaa CoCo: Considering that Kolamaavu Kokila is about smuggling cocaine, is this the Tamil version of a stoner song?

The recently released video from Kolamaavu Kokila has another name. It is called ‘gibberish song’ and not without reason. The video starts off on a retro-ish note, that vaguely reminded me of Senorita from Johnny. The song is fun musically. It is a string of nonsensical words backed by quirky sounds. With some neo-noir, we have some popular faces such as Bijili Ramesh and Manohar up to some weird antics in the two and half minute video. There are men in other-worldly costumes and they have guns. There is also a male pole dancer. But it fails to engage you after the first few seconds.

What is the song about, anyway? When we earlier had a gibberish love song in Tamil song, it was a parody of all the nonsensical words that were used in our songs. Considering that Kolamaavu Kokila is about smuggling cocaine, is this the Tamil version of a stoner song? Maybe, that’s the reason behind the trippy sounds and the crazy visuals.

Helmed by Nelson, Kolamaavu Kokila has Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead. The film also features Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan in key roles. Bankrolled by Lyca productions, the film will hit the screens on August 10. The release sets up an interesting clash at the box-office against Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2. Vishwaroopam 2 is one of the most awaited projects and the battle is a sign of Nayanthara’s growth as a box-office star.

